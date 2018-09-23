Corbyn defends record on anti-Semitism after ‘hurtful’ attack by ex-chief rabbi

Jeremy Corbyn has hit out at a former chief rabbi for comparing the Labour leader to Enoch Powell. Rabbi Lord Sacks compared Mr Corbyn’s remarks regarding a group of British Zionists with Mr Powell’s incendiary 1968 “Rivers of Blood” speech. The Labour leader said the comparison was “offensive” and “excessive” and insisted he was committed to tackling anti-Semitism.

On BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show the Labour leader urged Jewish people considering leaving the country if he entered Number 10 to remain in the UK. Following a summer dominated by rows over his past conduct and the Labour leadership’s response to problems in the party, Mr Corbyn said he was “absolutely not” an anti-Semite. “I have spent my whole life opposing racism in any form and I will die fighting racism in any form.” One of the incidents that has triggered the row around Mr Corbyn was his apparent defence of a mural by street artist Mear One which was viewed as anti-Semitic.

Mr Corbyn later admitted he had not properly looked at the image before raising concerns about plans to paint over it. Asked if he now believed it was anti-Semitic, Mr Corbyn said: “I think it shouldn’t have been put up.” Another row involved footage from 2013 of Mr Corbyn attacking a group of British Zionists who had criticised Palestinian ambassador Manuel Hassassian, claiming they did not understand “English irony” despite living in the country. Mr Corbyn said: “It was not intended to be anti-Semitic in any way and I have no intention and have absolutely opposition in every way to anti-Semitism because I can see where it leads to. “I can see where it leads to now – in Poland, Hungary, in central Europe – I can see where it led to in the past. “We have to oppose racism in any form and I do.” The “English irony” comments were condemned by Lord Sacks as “divisive, hateful and like Powell’s speech it undermines the existence of an entire group of British citizens by depicting them as essentially alien”. But Mr Corbyn said: “I do find that quite hurtful, quite offensive… I say to Rabbi Sacks, with all due respect, that is beyond excessive.”

