Delayed musicians treat fellow passengers to stunning rendition of Vivaldi at Geneva Airport

Usually a delayed flight at the airport means trudging around looking for the least bad food option, or trying your luck with the temperamental wifi to stream some entertainment.

Delayed passengers at Geneva Airport on Saturday evening however were treated to a professional orchestra's rendition of a section of Vivaldi's Four Seasons. Members of the Camerata of Léman orchestra, accompanied by violin virtuoso Fabrizio von Arx, found their EasyJet flight was delayed.

So they got out their instruments and offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to passers by.

Photographer Pascal Bitz who filmed the performance, wrote on his Facebook page: “This is what happens when classical musicians wait for a delayed flight at 10:00 pm.”