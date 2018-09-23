Double the number of medical students, says leading doctor

The number of medical students needs to double in order to plug the gap in the doctor workforce, a leading physician has said. Dr Bod Goddard, president elect of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP), said that the Government must do more to increase the number of student doctors. There are currently around 7,500 medical students. In 2016, the Government pledged to expand undergraduate medical training places by 1,500. But Dr Goddard said that this needs to be expanded by a further 6,000 doctors in order to fill workforce gaps and account for the rising numbers of physicians who are leaving medicine or choosing to retire early.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In an interview with the Press Association to mark the 500th anniversary of the RCP, Dr Goddard, a consultant physician and gastroenterologist at Royal Derby Hospital, said that workforce was the “big issue” facing British doctors and nurses. There are currently 15,727 consultant physicians in the UK. But Dr Goddard warned that each year, 45% of advertised consultant physician posts are not being filled. This is leading to 2,500 vacancies, he added. He said that workload for doctors has been increasing in an “unrelenting fashion”, adding: “The number of doctors and nurses has completely lost pace with the increase in demands that we have. “Patients rightly expect to have high quality care with the latest technology and the workforce just isn’t there for them to be able to deliver that at the moment. “That’s the biggest challenge we have got at the moment, other challenges that go along with that are: how do you fund the health service and along with that how do you fund social care.” On workforce, Dr Goddard, who is to be the 101st person to be president of the RCP when he takes over from Professor Dame Jane Dacre on September 26, added: “The critical figure is that we are not filling 45% of consultant [physician] posts when we advertise them in the UK. “That means that in an NHS which is struggling financially, they see consultants as really good value for money, but when they try and appoint, there just aren’t enough people coming through. “Overall you are talking about 2,500 consultant level doctors short. “You then have to worry about what is going to happen in the future because if we are that short already and we’re not producing any more doctors – the number of medical registrars we are training has remained utterly the same for the past 10 years – whereas the demand has increased relentlessly.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.