Girl with food allergies dies after eating Pret baguette

ADDS Pret statement pars 18-21 The family of a schoolgirl with severe food allergies who died after eating a Pret baguette said their pain is “indescribable”. Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died after falling ill on a British Airways flight to Nice two years ago. The 15-year-old was travelling with her father Nadim, founder and CEO of WOW Toys, for a summer break. An inquest into her death is due to take place at West London Coroner’s Court in Fulham on Monday.

Her father and mother Tanya described her as a popular girl with a “great sense of humour” who was known for her “contagious laughter”. They said they have not been able to bring themselves to unpack her bag from the trip. “As a family now of three, my wife, son and I are still trying to adjust to life without our beloved girl,” they said in a statement. “It’s a daily battle and the pain is indescribable. “Everything we say and do is a reminder that she isn’t with us – her empty bedroom, school uniform hanging in her wardrobe, her holiday bag packed for her holiday in Nice has never been unpacked. We can’t bear to.” Natasha, from Fulham, west London, died on July 17 2016 after collapsing on the flight from London Heathrow.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse Credit: Family Handout/PA