Ireland’s first community air ambulance draws concern from doctors

Doctors from around the world have written an open letter to express concern about Ireland’s first community air ambulance. A total of 22 Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) experts from the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Norway have raised issues that the life-saving service will not be doctor-led as most services are across the world. The country’s first charity air ambulance landed in Kerry on Friday and will officially enter full-time daylight hours next month.

The air ambulance is expected to respond to up to 500 calls per year Credit: Don MacMonagle/PA

The service will cost two million euro to run annually and is to be funded through community and donor contributions. It will have an advanced paramedic and an emergency medical technician (EMT) leading the medical care. The air ambulance is expected to respond to up to 500 calls per year and bring the population of a 10,000 square mile area within 20 minutes of critical medical care. Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) – a charity dedicated to pre-hospital care – is running the service in co-operation with the HSE National Ambulance Service. It will be tasked through the National Ambulance Service 999/112 call system and is supported by the HSE and Department of Health. The international flying doctors have expressed concern that the service is paramedic-led.

ICRR CEO John Kearney, left, and pilot captain John Murray Credit: Don MacMonagle/PA

In a five-page open letter, they said: “This is not up to the standard expected of a HEMS and will not be able to provide advanced pre-hospital medical and trauma care to the critically ill and injured patients it is tasked to. “It will not be a flying ED (emergency department) or ICU.” The letter stated that a doctor-led service would “improve clinical outcomes, decrease morbidity and mortality”. It added: “This model brings the ER resuscitation room and intensive care unit to the patient. “Recently the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) published a benchmark guideline entitled, ‘Major trauma: assessment and initial management’. “The life and limb-saving pre-hospital interventions listed in this guideline cannot be provided outside of a physician-staffed model in Ireland. “Examples include and are not limited to pre-hospital blood transfusion to a bleeding patient, general anaesthetic in severe head injury and advanced trauma resuscitation including surgical eye, life and limb-saving interventions.”

The international flying doctors have expressed concern that the service is paramedic-led Credit: Don MacMonagle/PA