Labour employee ownership scheme could be worth £500 a year to workers

Labour plans for employee ownership schemes in large companies could net almost 11 million workers up to £500 a year each, shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said. But additional income would be capped at that level, with any further dividends going to a national fund to pay for public services and welfare, in an effective new levy on private business worth an estimated £2.1 billion a year. Mr McDonnell announced plans for “inclusive ownership funds” (IOFs) at the TUC congress in Manchester earlier this month, telling union leaders they would give workers “a say in the management and direction of their company”. In his keynote speech to Labour’s conference in Liverpool on Monday, he will pledge that workers will also receive dividend payments direct from the fund.

Labour’s annual conference is taking place at the Arena and Convention Centre in Liverpool Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Under Labour’s plans – set to feature in the party’s next election manifesto – legislation would require private sector companies with 250 or more employees to transfer at least 1% of their ownership into an IOF each year, up to a maximum of 10%. Smaller companies would be able to set up an IOF on a voluntary basis. Labour calculates that 40% of the private sector workforce – some 10.7 million people – will initially be covered by the scheme. Dividend payouts will be made at a flat rate to all employees of the firm. The funds will be held and managed collectively and their shares cannot be sold or traded. Workers’ fund representatives will have voting rights in companies’ decision-making processes in the same way as other shareholders. Aides said the creation of the funds would go some way to redressing growing inequalities after a decade when average pay has not increased in real terms.

