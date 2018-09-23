Labour politicians join marchers in Liverpool to demand People’s Vote 'for the many' on Brexit deal

Labour politicians joined thousands of people who marched through Liverpool to urge the party to back a so-called People’s Vote on the Brexit deal. A crowd waving EU and other flags chanted “b******s to Brexit” and “it’s not a done deal” as they walked from St George’s Hall to a rally at Pier Head, close to where the conference is taking place. Some sections of the crowd also chanted directly at party leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying: “Hey Jeremy, take a note, for the many, People’s Vote.”

The Labour leadership is being urged to back a second referendum Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Tottenham MP David Lammy and peer Lord Adonis were among the speakers while MP Luciana Berger led the march. There was also a short speech by former Everton and England footballer Peter Reid.

It came after Mr Corbyn said he would be “bound” by the decision of Labour’s conference on the question of whether the party will back a second Brexit referendum. Mr Lammy greeted the crowd outside the iconic Royal Liver Building on the bank of the Mersey by asking: “Are you listening Jeremy Corbyn?” To cheers he highlighted that people from across the UK were present, saying: “They are saying squarely to the leadership of the Labour Party ‘listen to us, hear us, give us a People’s Vote’.

Thousands joined the march against Brexit Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

He described the country as being at a tipping point and faced with a resurgence in the “radical right”, adding: "This cannot be a Labour Party that allows others to wreck our country and stand with the far right." Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the TSSA union, told the crowd that he supported Mr Corbyn, and said: “If there is one thing I know about Jeremy Corbyn it’s that he respects democracy. "When conference votes to say Labour should campaign for a People’s Vote on the terms of Brexit he will go along with it."

