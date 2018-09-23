Labour to oppose independence referendum in next manifesto – Leonard

Labour will include a commitment to opposing a second independence referendum in its next manifesto, Scottish leader Richard Leonard has said. Mr Leonard will tell delegates at the party conference in Liverpool on Monday that Scotland does not need another vote on independence, but the election of a Labour government. It comes after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he did not support another referendum but would “decide at the time.” In an interview with the BBC, Mr Leonard would not confirm whether or not he had discussed his manifesto announcement with Mr Corbyn.

Richard Leonard (right) would not confirm whether he has Jeremy Corbyn’s agreement on the announcement Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Mr Leonard told the BBC Sunday Politics show: “We want to be absolutely clear to the people of Scotland that there is no case for a second independence referendum, we just had a referendum in 2014, we think that settled the will of the people of Scotland and I don’t think there is any support for a second independence referendum which is why we are going to categorically in our manifesto in the lead up to the general election, which may come as soon as later this year, state our opposition to the holding of a second independence referendum.” Asked whether he has spoken to Mr Corbyn and got his agreement that a future Labour government will not authorise a second independence referendum, he replied: “I speak to Jeremy Corbyn on a regular basis. “We will be drawing up our manifesto because there is every prospect of there being an early general election and what I’m saying to you is that as somebody who will be a party to the drafting of that manifesto I will stand resolute on the question that there should not be a second independence referendum and I am expecting to get the support of the whole of the Labour party on that question.” The independence referendum in September 2014 was held after the Scottish and UK governments signed the Edinburgh Agreement, allowing the vote to take place and committing both sides to respect the result.

