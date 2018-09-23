Labour will end academisation, says shadow education secretary

Labour will scrap the free schools programme and end academisation, the shadow education secretary has announced.

Angela Rayner described the academy system as “not fit for purpose” as she pledged to end the “forced conversion” of schools, saying she would instead focus on delivering “what works” to get the best results for pupils.

She criticised the “fat cat” salaries of some executives at large academy chains, and said local communities have been shut out of decisions affecting schools in their area.

Academies, which receive their funding directly from central government, rather than through a local authority, and have more freedom than other schools, were started under Labour with the aim of helping schools in difficulty.

Now all schools are able to convert.

Ms Rayner, who will set out further details in a speech to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Monday, is expected to point to a lack of evidence that academy conversions under the Tories have improved results.

And she will outline plans to create a regulatory framework for schools, so parents and local communities are guaranteed a meaningful and active role in decision-making.

Existing academies will be brought back into an integrated National Education Service under the proposals, and the free school programme – designed to promote a form of academy – will be scrapped.

National pay rules will also be enforced to prevent executives from paying themselves “fat cat” salaries.