Labour’s anti-Semitism woes continue as MPs take aim at Corbyn and union chiefs

But a series of his MPs hit out at his actions and those of union leaders Len McCluskey and Mark Serwotka in seeking to play down the problem within the party’s ranks.

The Labour leader insisted he was “absolutely not” an anti-Semite and “will die fighting racism in any form”.

Jeremy Corbyn and senior union chiefs have come under fire over their response to the anti-Semitism row which has engulfed Labour.

At a packed conference fringe meeting of the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM), senior MP Dame Louise Ellman said the trade union chiefs’ actions were “sinister” and “playing with fire”.

Unite general secretary Mr McLuskey has accused Jewish leaders of showing “truculent hostility” to Labour and dismissed the anti-Semitism row as “mood music”.

PCS chief Mr Serwotka has suggested that Israel created the row to mask its own “atrocities”.

Dame Louise said: “For major trade union leaders to not only smear the Jewish community and Jewish people for speaking out against anti-Semitism but then trying to blame them for it, I think we are entering into very dangerous waters.”

Labour MP Wes Streeting said comments such as those made by the union chiefs “actively create the conditions in which anti-Semitism can be allowed to fester”.

Luciana Berger said Mr Serwotka’s comments were “the worst kind of anti-Jewish conspiracy theory”.

Many of the MPs speaking at the rally were prominent critics of Mr Corbyn, but former minister Ian Austin said it was “offensive nonsense” to suggest the row had been “weaponised” to undermine the party leader.

But he added: “The truth about Jeremy is that he is much angrier with the people complaining about anti-Semitism than he is with the people responsible for it.”

Mr Corbyn was challenged on BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show to apologise to Jewish people for his role in the anti-Semitism troubles.

He declined to apologise but said: “I am an anti-racist and will die an anti-racist.

“Anti-Semitism is a scourge in any society. I will oppose it all my life and I will continue to oppose it all my life.”

Mr Corbyn also said it was “hurtful” and “offensive” to compare his actions to those of Enoch Powell, as former chief rabbi Lord Sacks had done.