Man, 36, in hospital after knife attack

A man is in hospital after he was attacked with a knife in the early hours of the morning.

Police said the 36-year-old was attacked in Strathmore Gardens, Rutherglen, between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday.

He was taken to University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride where he is in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in South Lanarkshire.