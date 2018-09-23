More people waiting more than a year for surgery in NI than England

The number enduring lengthy waits for some surgical procedures in Northern Ireland was higher than in England this year, NHS statistics revealed.

More than 10,000 patients were on the list for over a year for non-urgent procedures, statistics researched by Ulster Unionist health spokesman Roy Beggs said. The equivalent in England was fewer than 4,000 people.

The procedures are officially categorised as routine and can involve anything from removal of kidney stones to hip replacements.

The growing older population and increased demand for services was partly responsible, health service managers said.

Doctors said there was a severe shortage of healthcare staff and described efforts to deal with the problem as “sticking plasters”, but the Health and Social Care Board said £30 million additional funding was made available this year.

Mr Beggs said: “I really fear that the mantra of the NHS providing safe, sustainable and timely healthcare is becoming increasingly stretched.”

In Northern Ireland this year, 10,118 were left waiting more than a year, 4,036 at Altnagelvin hospital in the north west.

That compared to 3,464 in England, statistics from NHS England confirmed.