- ITV Report
-
Mystery of the missing meerkat found 130 km from home
A baby meerkat which went missing from Perth Zoo in Australia has been found 130 km away.
The four-week-old animal was reported missing on Wednesday, with staff unsure whether it was snatched by a predator or stolen by a visitor.
On Friday police searched a house and although the exact nature of the warrant was undisclosed, the police found the meerkat during the raid.
Local news outlet Perth Now quoted Sergeant Dean Kelland of the Western Australia Police as saying that nothing suggested the incident had anything to do with animal trafficking.
The report said it was his understanding that "the people involved were keeping it as a pet".
The animal has since been fed its favourite food and is back with its mum.