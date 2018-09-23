Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, died after eating Pret a Manger baguette, inquest to hear

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died after eating a Pret a Manger baguette. Credit: Family handout

A teenage girl with severe allergies died after eating a sandwich from Pret a Manger that did not label the ingredients, an inquest will hear. Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who was from Fulham, was travelling on a BA flight from London to Nice with her father and her best friend in July last year, when she fell ill. She had eaten an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette purchased from the main Pret a Manger shop in Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport before boarding. Despite her father administering two EpiPen injections, the 15-year-old, who had a severe sesame allergy, was pronounced dead hours later at a hospital in Nice.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse

It is thought the sesame was baked into the bread. The inquest is expected to last five days, and will examine rules around the labelling of pre-packaged food. The Coroner will hear evidence from both the Pret a Manger store manager on the date she bought the baguette, and the Head of Safety and Compliance at the UK-based sandwich shop chain.

The UK-based chain has 500 stores worldwide and was sold in May this year for £1.5bn.