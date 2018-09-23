- ITV Report
Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, died after eating Pret a Manger baguette, inquest to hear
A teenage girl with severe allergies died after eating a sandwich from Pret a Manger that did not label the ingredients, an inquest will hear.
Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who was from Fulham, was travelling on a BA flight from London to Nice with her father and her best friend in July last year, when she fell ill.
She had eaten an artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette purchased from the main Pret a Manger shop in Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport before boarding.
Despite her father administering two EpiPen injections, the 15-year-old, who had a severe sesame allergy, was pronounced dead hours later at a hospital in Nice.
It is thought the sesame was baked into the bread.
The inquest is expected to last five days, and will examine rules around the labelling of pre-packaged food.
The Coroner will hear evidence from both the Pret a Manger store manager on the date she bought the baguette, and the Head of Safety and Compliance at the UK-based sandwich shop chain.
Also giving evidence will be the Captain on the British Airways flight and the flight crew who witnessed her collapse.
Natasha’s father Nadim Ednan-Laperouse MBE, who is the founder and CEO of WOW Toys, said: "As a family now of three, my wife, son and I are still trying to adjust to life without our beloved girl. It’s a daily battle and the pain is indescribable.
"Everything we say and do is a reminder that she isn’t with us; her empty bedroom, school uniform hanging in her wardrobe, her holiday bag packed for her holiday in Nice has never been unpacked. We can’t bear to."
He described his daughter as "gentle, brave and loyal", adding: "You could not ask for a more wonderful daughter."
A spokesperson for Pret a Manger said: "We were deeply saddened to hear about Natasha’s tragic death, and our heartfelt thoughts are with her family and friends.
"We take food allergies and how allergen information is provided to our customers extremely seriously. We will continue to do all that we can to assist the coroner’s inquest."
An inquest into the death is due to take place at West London Coroner’s Court in Fulham on Monday.