Opposition candidate claims poll victory in Maldives

Independent newspaper website mihaaru.com reports that Mr Solih has 58.3% of the vote, with nearly 92% of ballots counted.

Opposition presidential candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has declared victory in the Maldives’ third-ever multi-party presidential elections.

The opposition had feared the election would be rigged in favour of Maldives’ strongman President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, whose first term in office was marked by a crackdown on political rivals, courts and the media.

In a victory speech in Maldives’ capital Male, Mr Solih called it “a moment of happiness, hope and history”.

Polls were kept open longer than planned due to high voter turnout.