Police search for missing mother and her five year-old son

Police are searching for Sacha Dedman, from Plumstead (Met Police/PA) Photo: Press Association Images

Police are “growing increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing woman and her five-year-old son.

Sacha Dedman, 43, was last seen at the her home in Plumstead, south-east London, on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police are also trying to track down her son, Sonny Quinlan who is described as white with a dishevelled appearance. He was last seen wearing pants and a stained vest.

It is believed that Ms Dedman, who is described as white, approximately 5ft 8in tall with long brown hair, may be driving a white Vauxhall Corsa with the registration of LJ14 LPA.

Anyone with information on Ms Dedman’s whereabouts can call police on 101 quoting CAD 3253/21Sep or Missing People on 116 000.