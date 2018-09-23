Teenager shot four times in paramilitary-style attack

A teenager is recovering in hospital after being shot four times in Co Antrim.

The 18-year-old man was shot in each arm and leg in the early hours of Sunday, in what police have described as a paramilitary-style attack.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the “brutal” attack took place at a house in the Moneycannon Road area of Ballymoney.