UK Weather Forecast: A cold, bright start on Monday after a very chilly night.

Tonight:Further showers for northern and northwestern parts but becoming dry elsewhere. Turning chilly inland under clear skies, some rural grass frost and a local air frost in prone spots.

Monday:Most places dry with light winds and warm sunny spells. Showers for Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, with thicker cloud in the far north later; chilly and breezy here.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:A north/south split developing through the middle of the week. Becoming cloudier and windy with some rain in the north. but remaining settled, dry and mostly sunny in the south.