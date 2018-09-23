UK Weather Forecast: Wet in the south this morning, otherwise sunshine and showers.

Today:Some persistent, and locally heavy rain moving eastwards across southern England, clearing away around lunchtime, with some strong winds. Otherwise, sunny spells for many but occasional heavy showers, mainly near northern facing coasts at first but spreading inland.

Tonight:Further showers for northern and northwestern parts but becoming dry elsewhere. Turning chilly inland under clear skies, some rural grass frost and a local air frost in prone spots.

Monday:Most places dry with light winds and warm sunny spells. Showers for Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, with thicker cloud in the far north later; chilly and breezy here.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:A north/south split developing through the middle of the week. Becoming cloudier and windy with some rain in the north. but remaining settled, dry and mostly sunny in the south.