US Supreme Court nominee and accuser agree to testify on Thursday

Lawyers for a woman who accuses US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault have reached agreement with the Senate Judiciary Committee for a public hearing on Thursday. Christine Blasey Ford committed to an “open” hearing after negotiations on Sunday, her lawyers said. A spokesman for the committee’s chairman, Senator Chuck Grassley, confirmed the meeting would be set for 10am on Thursday.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

“We’ve made important progress,” said Ms Ford’s attorneys Debra S. Katz, Lisa J. Banks, and Michael R. Bromwich. “Dr Ford believes it is important for senators to hear directly from her about the sexual assault committed against her. She has agreed to move forward.” Terms of their appearances are still being negotiated, but several details have been resolved. Dr Ford agreed that she will testify after Mr Kavanaugh, rather than going first, as she had preferred, according to a source familiar with the talks. But who will be asking the questions remains unresolved, the lawyers said.

