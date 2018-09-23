V&A Dundee attracts 27,000 visitors in first week

More than 27,000 people have visited the new V&A Dundee in its first week.

In total 27,201 people visited the £80.1 million museum between 10am on Saturday 15 and 5pm on Friday 21 September.

The first V&A museum anywhere in the world outside London, the building designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma on the banks of the River Tay is the centrepiece of an ongoing £1 billion regeneration of Dundee’s waterfront.

On the eve of the museum’s official opening 10,000 people gathered to enjoy headliners Primal Scream and a special light and sound installation as part of the two-day 3D Festival to celebrate the opening of the museum, while around 12,600 people attended the festival on the Saturday.