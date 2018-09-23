Warning on link between MS and smoking

The link between smoking and multiple sclerosis (MS) is “clearer than ever”, with those who smoke more likely to develop the condition and become disabled more quickly, a charity has warned.

The MS Society said it has completed a major evidence review into the connection between smoking and the chronic lifelong and disabling condition, which affects the brain and spinal cord and has no cure.

One study found that quitting smoking could delay the onset of secondary progressive MS – a form of the condition that has no treatment – by as much as eight years.

Its research also found most people with MS do not realise the connection with smoking – despite the fact official guidance advises healthcare professionals to tell people as soon as they are diagnosed.

In a recent study, the majority of people with MS (89%) did not know anything about the risks of smoking and MS.

Ahead of October’s annual Stoptober campaign, the charity is warning that smoking can make MS more active, and worsen and speed up the accumulation of disability.

“Looking at all the evidence, it’s clear smoking can make MS worse and harder for the brain to fight the condition,” Dr Susan Kohlhaas, the charity’s director of research, said.

“Over 100,000 people in the UK have MS and, in light of this review, we are encouraging and supporting every one of them who smokes to quit – it could make a difference to how their MS progresses.

“It’s not just people who have MS who need to be aware of this though, as people who smoke are more likely to develop MS than people who don’t.

“It can be hard to give up, but Stoptober is a great time to quit because of the support of thousands of others doing the same thing.”

Management accountant Tamar Packford, 43, from Blackpool, was diagnosed with relapsing MS four years ago.