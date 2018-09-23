What the papers say – September 23

Labour moves towards a second vote on leaving the EU are among a range of Brexit stories to top the Sunday papers. The party’s deputy leader, Tom Watson, has said the leadership must back members after a survey suggested 86% support a referendum on the outcome of Brexit talks, The Observer reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent says Labour are also drawing up plans to force an election by calling a vote of no confidence in the Government if the Prime Minister’s Brexit plans are voted down in Parliament.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

However two of the Prime Minister’s aides have also been “war gaming” a snap general election in November in a high-stakes bid to prop her up, the Sunday Times reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On Saturday Theresa May vowed to fight for her Brexit proposals, saying Britain must “hold its nerve”, the Sunday Express reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A leading Tory party donor is threatening to back the creation of a new pro-Brexit party if she fails to deliver on the referendum, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Mail on Sunday says an MP critical of Jeremy Corbyn is in talks to get an armed guard after receiving death threats.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A couple who have been married 67 years now have to live in separate homes due to a lack of council funding, the Sunday People reports.