100,000 to be trained in data skills as part of city region deal

A drive to train 100,000 Scots with data skills over the next decade has been launched by two of Edinburgh’s university.

The University of Edinburgh and Heriot Watt University are both involved in the initiative, which also aims to help 1,000 companies.

The Data-Driven Innovation initiative is part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland city region deal, which is being backed with cash from both the UK and Scottish governments.

Scotland needs about 13,000 additional workers each year with data skills, it has been estimated.

To help address this the two universities will increase data science teaching, and will also support schools and colleges across the area to get the subject into more classrooms.

Professor Charlie Jeffery, senior vice principal at the University of Edinburgh, said: “We are working not just in our universities, but also with schools, colleges and businesses so people have the opportunities to develop data skills across their life-course.

“This could include young people about to enter the workforce, women returning after career breaks, or people looking to reskill in mid-career.”