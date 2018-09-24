700-year-old letter gives ‘tantalising glimpse’ into life of William Wallace

A 700-year-old parchment letter which gives a “tantalising glimpse” into the life of William Wallace is to go on public display.

The letter, one of only two surviving documents with a personal connection to the famous Scot, will be on show at the National Records of Scotland (NRS) in Edinburgh.

The fragile document, which can only be shown under controlled conditions, has not been on public viewing since 2014.

The letter was sent from King Philip IV of France to his agents in Rome, commanding them to ask Pope Boniface VIII to view William Wallace favourably.