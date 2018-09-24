Actor James Woods hits out at Twitter after getting locked out over meme

Actor James Woods has been locked out of his Twitter account over a tweet he sent months ago that was found to be in violation of its rules. The tweet was posted on July 20 and includes a hoax meme that said it came from Democrats and encouraged men not to vote in the midterm elections. Woods got an email from Twitter on Thursday saying the tweet “has the potential to be misleading in a way that could impact an election”. The email says Woods can use his account again if he deletes the tweet.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, Woods said this means he will be allowed back on Twitter only if he decides to do what Twitter says. He said he will not do that, and he will not delete the tweet. “Free speech is free speech — it’s not Jack Dorsey’s version of free speech,” Woods said, referring to Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey. Twitter said it does not comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons. A spokesman for the social media platform said by email that he had nothing more to share when asked if Mr Dorsey would respond directly to Wood’s comments. “The irony is, Twitter accused me of affecting the political process, when in fact, their banning of me is the truly egregious interference,” Woods said. “Because now, having your voice smothered is much more disturbing than having your vocal chords slit. If you want to kill my free speech, man up and slit my throat with a knife, don’t smother me with a pillow.”

James Woods said he will not delete the tweet Credit: PA