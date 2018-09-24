Aid on way to solo sailor with broken mast and severe injuries

A French ship is making an attempt to rescue an Indian sailor who is unable to move with a back injury and alone in the remote southern Indian Ocean. Abhilash Tomy’s boat Thuriya lost its mast during a storm as he took part of the round-the-world solo Golden Globe yacht race.

The race organisers shared messages from him on Twitter where he described his chest burning, vomiting and asking for a “rescue ETA”. The fisheries patrol boat Osiris is heading the 740 kilometers (460 miles) to the Indian naval officer’s aid. The yacht is in Australia’s search and rescue zone 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles) southwest of the Australian city of Perth and 3,000 kilometers southeast of the French island Reunion.

Phil Gaden, of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority search and rescue, said the recuse could be treacherous. “It’s going to be a very difficult situation onboard,” Mr Gaden said. “The yacht is severely damaged with gear hanging over the side. “We do know he’s got a very severely injured back and we believe that he’s very restricted in his ability to maneuver. We also know he’s having difficulty keeping fluids down.”

