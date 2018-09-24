Andy Murray drops a precious commemorative plate ahead of his comeback at the Shenzhen Open

Andy Murray created quite a racket when he dropped a special presentation plate ahead of his return at the Shenzhen Open.

The Scot was in the middle of a photocall when the gilded commemorative plate, to mark his contribution to tennis in China, slipped from its open box.

The 31-year-old tennis star managed to see the funny side of accident as he took to Instagram to share the moment, captioning the video 'woops'.

Murray, who is usually quicker on the court, could only laugh sheepishly as officials rushed to pick up the gift after it had clattered on the floor.