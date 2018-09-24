Belfast boxer awarded £8,500 after non-selection for Northern Ireland squad

A boxer from Belfast has received £8,500 in a settlement after challenging a decision not to select him to compete for Northern Ireland. Lewis Crocker, 21, took a case against the Ulster Boxing Council (UBC) under fair employment and treatment laws. Mr Crocker, who is now a professional boxer, said he is believes he was not selected to represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa in 2015 because of his perceived religious belief/political opinion. The Equality Commission for Northern Ireland supported his case, and the UBC settled for £8,500.

Lewis Crocker Credit: ECNI/PA

In 2015, Mr Crocker was an amateur boxer with seven Irish titles and other significant achievements to his name. He had fought at the World Championships and two European Championships. He had been fighting with the Holy Trinity Boxing Club in Belfast’s Turf Lodge, a predominantly Catholic area, but his community background, which is Protestant, was well known within the boxing community. Mr Crocker’s name was put forward by the Irish Amateur Boxing Association’s high performance head coach for Ulster to the UBC as part of the suggested Northern Ireland team for the Commonwealth Youth Games. However Mr Crocker was not selected. He said he believes all those selected for the team were Catholic. “It was a real shock when I wasn’t selected for the team, when I knew I had earned a place on it,” Mr Crocker said. “Everyone else who was recommended by the head coach was selected. “At the time my non-selection created a huge stir within the boxing community and I was devastated. “I’m happier now that this has now come to an end. I know that taking the case was the right thing to do and, in fact, I hope it has already made a difference. “The UBC has said that it has changed its policies. In the settlement they recognise the hurt I suffered when they refused to select me.”

Equality Commission for Northern Ireland chief commissioner Michael Wardlow Credit: ECNI/PA