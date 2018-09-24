Bill Cosby at sex assault sentencing hearing

Bill Cosby has arrived for a sentencing hearing that will determine how the comedian will be punished for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman more than 14 years ago.

Cosby was the first celebrity to go on trial in the MeToo era and could be the first to go to prison – perhaps for the rest of his life – after being convicted in April of violating Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The 81-year-old, looking grim, walked into the courthouse in suburban Philadelphia on the arm of his longtime spokesman as protesters shouted at him.

At the end of the potentially two-day hearing, Montgomery County Judge Steven T O’Neill could sentence Cosby to as many as 30 years in prison or send him home on probation.

The state guidelines for someone like Cosby, with no prior convictions, call for about one to four years behind bars.