Bolder approach needed to improve school meals, dentists say

School meals should be improved to cut excess sugar and encourage children to eat more fruit and vegetables, leading dentists have said. Dentists are calling for a “bolder approach” from the Scottish Government to give young children the healthiest possible start in life. The Faculty of Dental Surgery of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow has called for action in its response to a Scottish Government consultation on the nutritional requirements for food and drink in schools. It said that currently around a third of children suffer from dental decay while three in 10 (29%) of children are overweight or obese.

The faculty wants to see puddings taken off school lunch menus and replaced with soup or fruit, and is opposed to the idea of including sugar free drinks on the list of permitted drinks for secondary school. Faculty Dean Professor Graham Ogden said: “We fully support the positive intention of these proposed regulations, but we feel that the Scottish Government should take a bolder approach if it’s to ensure that our young people have the healthiest possible start in life. “For example, we all agree that children should have greater access to more fruit and vegetables as part of their school day, but increasing access does not necessarily increase consumption. “The guidance must include an evidence based plan to ensure any increase in provision also ensures that our young people consume larger amounts of healthier food during school meals.

The faculty calls for children have access to facilities in schools to brush their teeth after meals Credit: Rui Vieira/PA