Boy, 13, leads police on 100mph chase

The boy was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf which was taken during a burglary in Shipley, near Bradford, Pc Benjamin Pearson said.

A 13-year-old-boy drove a stolen car at speeds of up to 100mph as he attempted to give police the slip, an officer said.

West Yorkshire Police officers pursued it at high speeds for about five miles before bringing it to a halt with spikes in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two arrests have been made.

Pc Pearson, a road traffic officer with the force, tweeted an image of the dark vehicle at 5.21am with the caption: “Stolen Golf from a burglary in Shipley, picked up in Keighley and pursued at 100mph to Bingley where it was stung.

“2 x males were arrested.

“Shocking to find the driver was only 13 years old!!”