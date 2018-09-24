British AI successfully trialled in military experiment

UK-created artificial intelligence that scans battlefields to detect hidden attackers has been successfully trialled.

The technology, dubbed SAPIENT, flagged dangers to soldiers as sensors rapidly analysed a mock urban battlefield on the streets of Montreal, Canada, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

It reduces human error and frees up other soldiers who currently have to man live CCTV-type feeds to monitor enemy movement, the ministry added.

The system was tested alongside a range of experimental military technology created by other nations, including robotic exoskeleton suits, night vision, and surveillance systems.