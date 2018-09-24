Briton jailed in Egypt over illegal painkillers loses appeal – reports

A British woman jailed in Egypt for taking hundreds of painkillers into the country has lost an appeal against her conviction, it has been reported.

Laura Plummer, 34, was sentenced to three years in prison on Boxing Day last year after she was found to be carrying 290 Tramadol tablets in her suitcase.

The shop worker had hoped Egypt’s appeal court would accept she had no way of knowing the pills were illegal in the country, but judges in Cairo upheld her conviction and jail term, The Sun reported.

Ms Plummer, from Hull, told the paper: “I thought the appeal judges would see sense and realise I couldn’t have known the tablets were banned. It’s just so absurd.”