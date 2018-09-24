Collapse of powersharing ‘costing hospitality sector millions of pounds’

The head of Northern Ireland’s publicans’ group has said that a lack of local government is costing the hospitality sector millions of pounds.

Chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, Colin Neill, compared the collapse of Northern Ireland’s Assembly to being like “a scene from Father Ted”, adding that it was damaging the potential for future growth in the industry.

He cited the lack of progress in modernising the Liquor Licensing Bill as one of the major contributors to the losses.

There is growing anger among the hospitality sector that the Liquor Licensing Bill was killed following a break-down in the powersharing government.

Hospitality Ulster, which holds its latest AGM in Belfast on Tuesday, said that tens of millions of pounds are being lost every year because the draft legislation has not been passed by government.

The annual meeting also comes as it emerged that every four days a pub in Northern Ireland closes, while hotels and restaurants say they are struggling to recruit staff.

The leading industry body has called for “serious focus” on developing the hospitality offer.