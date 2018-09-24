Concern grows for missing girl, 11, in Edinburgh

Concern is growing for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday.

Emma Sutherland was due to return to her home in Oxgangs Row in Edinburgh at 9.30pm on Sunday after being out with a friend.

However, she has not been seen since.

She is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, long dark brown hair with red streaks and wearing black Adidas hooded top and black and pink Nike Air Max trainers.