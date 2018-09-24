Corbyn says Labour government would recognise independent state of Palestine

A Labour government would recognise an independent state of Palestine “as soon as we take office”, Jeremy Corbyn has said. The opposition leader threw his support behind a two-state solution to Middle East peace, saying he wanted a “secure and viable” Palestine alongside Israel. Addressing the Labour Friends of Palestine conference fringe event he attacked Donald Trump for moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and cutting funding for the UN Refugee Agency.

He also called for a “sustainable, just peace” with Israel after “51 years of occupation”. “But peace cannot be achieved with the existence of settlements, human rights abuses, and a disregard for international law by the current Israeli government, like last Sunday’s demolition of the Palestinian village of Khan Al Amar,” he continued. “The security of one country can never be achieved at the expense of another and Britain has historic responsibility towards Palestinian people. “We will continue to stand up for Palestinians, we will recognise an independent state of Palestine as soon as we take office.”

