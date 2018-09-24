Disgraced MP Andrew Griffiths plans to stand again

Disgraced Tory MP Andrew Griffiths plans to stand again in the Burton and Uttoxeter constituency.

Mr Griffiths resigned as small business minister in July after he was unmasked for sending thousands of sexually aggressive text messages to constituents.

But he has not stepped down as an MP despite protests and an ongoing investigation, which includes complaints of bullying from a former Tory councillor, Deneice Florence-Jukes, pre-dating the sexting scandal.

The suspended MP has formally notified his local party branch of his intention to stand again for the seat.

Uttoxeter councillor David Brookes said he would wait to see the outcome of the conduct investigation.

“He is entitled to want to stand,” he said. “It’s unfair to judge anybody until we know the outcome of the report.”

Asked if he would back Mr Griffiths if he were to stand again, Mr Brookes said he was “prepared to give him a fair hearing”.

“I understand he has not actually been in a very good place and the expose compounded the problems that he had,” he added. “That will come out as time progresses.”