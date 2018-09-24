Donald Trump to hold crunch meeting with deputy attorney general on Thursday

President Donald Trump and his embattled deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein have spoke on Monday and will meet on Thursday at the White House amid uncertainty about Mr Rosenstein’s fate. Thursday is the same day that Mr Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, and a woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, are set to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr Trump and Mr Rosenstein had “an extended conversation” on Monday “to discuss the recent news stories” at Mr Rosenstein’s request. Mr Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia election meddling, had been expecting to be fired on Monday following critical comments he made about Mr Trump.

President Donald Trump talks to Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations Credit: Evan Vucci/AP