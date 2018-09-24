Fastest shed beats own speed record

A shed on wheels has broken its own land speed record for the second time in two years.

The Fastest Shed, driven by creator Kevin Nicks, hit a top speed of 101.581mph during the record bid at Pendine Sands, Carmarthenshire, on Sunday.

The motorised shed, which boasts a 400BHP turbo-charged Audi RS4 engine, narrowly beat its own record of 101.046mph set just last year at the beach in west Wales.

Mr Nicks said he was “absolutely delighted” to have set another world record in his homemade motor, just three months after its engine blew up during another race in York.