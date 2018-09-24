First eye check uncovers five-year-old's brain tumour

A five-year-old girl was diagnosed as having a large brain tumour on her spinal cord after attending a routine eye check-up.

Etta Hannah, from Shetland, went for her first eye health check at her local Specsavers store before starting school this year.

The examination of the back of her eye raised cause for concern and she was referred for an emergency hospital appointment and a CT scan.

The scan at the Gilbert Bain Hospital revealed Etta had extreme swelling of the optic nerve which could have resulted in the loss of her sight.

Further tests and an MRI scan at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital uncovered a large brain tumour at the back of Etta’s neck, which had spread down her spine.

She has now had surgery to reduce the size of the tumour and is embarking on 18 months of low-level chemotherapy.