Five things we learnt from the Labour conference

Here are five things we learnt from the second day of Labour’s annual conference in Liverpool:

– Labour is no longer afraid of the S-word.

For years, under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, it was the creed that dare not speak its name, and even under Ed Miliband there was a certain awkwardness about using the word “socialism”.

But such reticence is all over now, as John McDonnell received roars of approval as he told the conference: “We are ready to build the future and we’ll be proud to call that future socialism.”

– Water company bosses may soon be looking for another job.

Under plans for nationalisation unveiled by Mr McDonnell, all workers in the private water industry would be transferred to similar roles in the public sector except for senior executives and directors.

Their jobs will be re-advertised at “dramatically reduced” salaries, no more than 20 times those of the lowest paid workers.