Foster: DUP did not try to deflect attention from involvement in RHI delays

Arlene Foster has said her party did not try to deflect attention from its alleged involvement in delays in tackling an overspending green energy scheme. Attention has focused on the role of the DUP’s special advisers to ministers during a period in 2015 when civil servants wanted to curb the spiralling cost of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI). The introduction of cost controls was significantly delayed.

The party’s handling of the botched scheme allegedly led to the collapse of Stormont powersharing. DUP leader and former Stormont first minister Mrs Foster is due to give evidence on Tuesday to a public inquiry into the affair. In written evidence she said: “While there was no party narrative, I do believe that there was a prevailing view that Timothy Johnston was not involved in delaying the introduction of cost controls.” Mr Johnston is chief executive of the DUP and at the time was a special adviser to then first minister Peter Robinson. Another party special adviser, Andrew Crawford, resigned after a senior civil servant, Andrew McCormick, said he exerted influence over the delays in curbing the scheme. The scheme was paying too high a level of tariffs for heat generated, leading to allegations it was encouraging businesses to earn “cash for ash” and waste heat to earn subsidies.

Andrew McCormick has named former DUP special adviser Andrew Crawford over his alleged role in the RHI Credit: RHI inquiry/PA