Free charity worker jailed in Tehran, PM will tell Iranian president

Theresa May will make a personal plea for the release of a jailed charity worker in Tehran during talks with Iran’s president. The Prime Minister will raise “serious concerns” about the detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and urge Hassan Rouhani to free her on humanitarian grounds. The British-Iranian mother was sentenced to five years in jail after being accused of spying by Tehran’s Islamist regime, a charge she vehemently denies.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained

Mrs May is expected to meet Mr Rouhani for talks in New York on Tuesday, where she is attending the United Nations General Assembly. A senior Government official said: “The PM will express serious concern at Nazanin’s on-going detention and call for her to be released upon humanitarian grounds.” Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was detained at Imam Khomeini airport in April 2016. Last month she was granted a three-day release from Evin prison but her request for an extension was denied and she was forced to say goodbye to her four-year-old daughter, Gabriella, and return to jail. Husband Richard Ratcliffe wrote an open letter to Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif calling the short release a “cruel game”.

