French vessel en route to evacuate Irish sailor from Indian Ocean

An evacuation mission is under way in the Indian Ocean to bring to safety an Irish sailor who tried to rescue an injured rival during the Golden Globe Race. Indian sailor Abhilash Tomy is safe on a French fishing vessel which is now heading to collect Dublin man Gregor McGuckin, a spokesman for Mr McGuckin said. The mast of Mr Tomy’s yacht Thuriya broke off when it was rolled in a storm on Friday, and the yachtsman suffered what he described as a “severe back injury”.

INDIA Sailor Credit: PA Graphics

The 39-year-old Indian navy commander was “incapacitated on his bunk inside his boat” some 1,000 miles south west of Perth in western Australia, race organisers said. Mr McGuckin, 32, was dismasted in the same storm. In a statement issued on Monday morning, the Golden Globe Race said the French fisheries patrol vessel Osiris reached Mr Tomy’s yacht at 5:30am local time and her crew successfully transferred him to the ship.

Abhilash Tomy on his yacht Thuriya Credit: Christophe Favreau/PPL/GGR

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Canberra reported that “Tomy is conscious, talking and onboard the Orisis”, according to the statement. “Fellow GGR skipper Gregor Mcguckin, whose yacht Hanley Energy Endurance was also dismasted in the same storm last week, is making 2.2 knots towards Thuriya’s position, sailing under jury rig. The 32-year-old Irishman is still 25 miles to the west and in radio contact with the reconnaissance aircraft. “He is not in distress, but has asked for a controlled evacuation from his yacht.”

