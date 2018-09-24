Advertisement

From happy family reunions to intense training exercises: Amazing photographs present glimpse into Royal Navy life

HMS Monmouth's Royal Marines and Royal Navy Boarding team conduct embarkation drills. Credit: Dan Rosenbaum/HMS Monmouth/PA Wire

From emotional family reunions to Royal Marines drills and chefs cooking at sea - photographers have captured a rare glimpse of life in the Royal Navy.

The photographs are part of the Navy's annual photographic competition which show the intimate moments of members of the Royal Navy at work.

North Pole expeditions and flight deck operations on board HMS Queen Elizabeth are also included in this incredible collection of high quality photographs.

Ministry of Defence of Royal Navy submarine HMS Trenchant after breaking through the ice of the North Pole. Credit: PO Arron Hoare/PA Wire
Archie Lancashire, aged five, with his mother Abbie-Leigh Waller and uncle Seaman Specialist Callum Waller. Credit: LPhot Guy Pool
Ministry of Defence Yankee Company on patrol. Credit: PO Arron Hoare/PA Wire
A Royal Navy chef preparing a dish during a cook and serve competition. Credit: AB Conor Culwick/PA Wire
A Merlin Mk3A helicopter of 845 Naval Air Squadron (NAS) operating from Bardufoss during Exercise Nordic Eagle. Credit: PO(Phot) Si Ethell/PA Wire
Royal Marines of 45 Cdo working alongside USMC counterparts to take an objective during Exercise Bold Alligator 2017. Credit: LPhot Will Haigh/PA Wire
A Marine Cadet drummer which has won the Sea Cadet Award. Credit: Cadet Thomason/PA Wire
A rugby match between HM Naval Base Portsmouth and HM Naval Base Clyde. Credit: AB Conor Culwick/PA Wire
45 Cdo with their counterparts from Turkey, Denmark, Peru and and the USA during the three-week Exercise Angel Thunder. Credit: Will Haigh/PA Wire
Personnel from 45 Cdo with their counterparts from Turkey, Denmark, Peru and and the USA during the three-week Exercise Angel Thunder. Credit: LPhot Will Haigh/PA Wire
Aspen Mbabazi taking part in an air defence exercise where personnel were closed up on the Bridge and in the Operations Room. Credit: LPhot Dan Rosenbaum/HMS Monmouth/PA Wire
Wildcat and Merlin Mk 3 Helicopters conducting a deck landing. Credit: LPhot Kyle Heller/PA Wire
A member of the Royal Navy during polar Ice Exercise 18 which won the Nikon Best Image in Show Award. Credit: PO Arron Hoare/PA Wire
Merlin Mk3 from 845 Naval Air Squadron carrying out Vertical Replenishment training. Credit: LPhot Kyle Heller/PA Wire
Personnel from 45 Cdo with their counterparts from Turkey, Denmark, Peru and and the USA during the three-week Exercise Angel Thunder. Credit: LPhot Will Haigh/PA Wire
The Marine Engineering department on HMS Trenchant which won the NSSL Engineering Excellence Award. Credit: PO Arron Hoare/PA Wire
Royal Marines testing amphibious capability on RFA Lyme Bay. Credit: LCpl James Clarke/PA Wire
Able Seaman Michael Lynton, a standing guard at Windsor Castle. Credit: PO Arron Hoare/PA Wire