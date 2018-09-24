- ITV Report
From happy family reunions to intense training exercises: Amazing photographs present glimpse into Royal Navy life
From emotional family reunions to Royal Marines drills and chefs cooking at sea - photographers have captured a rare glimpse of life in the Royal Navy.
The photographs are part of the Navy's annual photographic competition which show the intimate moments of members of the Royal Navy at work.
North Pole expeditions and flight deck operations on board HMS Queen Elizabeth are also included in this incredible collection of high quality photographs.