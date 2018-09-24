Harry and Meghan go head-to-head in netball shootout

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed off their competitive streaks when they joined opposing teams for a netball shootout.

Harry and Meghan went head-to-head in the test of skill at Loughborough University, and were joined by sporting stars and graduates of the Royal Foundation’s Coach Core programme.

The couple had travelled to the university by train for an awards ceremony honouring graduates of Coach Core – an initiative using sport to empower those not in education or employment.