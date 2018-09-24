Harry and Meghan set to attend coaching awards ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a coaching awards ceremony on Monday for young people who may now be on track for a future in the world of sport.

The special day will see masterclasses from world record holder Paula Radcliffe, tennis player Laura Robson and England netballer Eboni Beckford-Chambers and the apprentices showing off their skills in a series of drills and team games, before Harry and Meghan present the prizes in the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University.

Harry is also set to give a speech to the young apprentices.