How do you explain Brexit to a nine-year-old?

Labour MPs were put on the spot at a conference fringe event when they were asked to explain the complexities of Brexit to a nine-year-old girl. Here’s how they got on:

Stephen Kinnock used Harry Potter in an attempt to explain Brexit Credit: PA Images/PA

– Stephen Kinnock said: “Are you a Harry Potter fan? You know in Harry Potter, they have got magic and they can wave a magic wand and make things happen? “Well, it’s not that.”

Gareth Snell used a football analogy to explain the complexities of Brexit Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

– Gareth Snell said: “Imagine you are in the playground with your friends, having a game of football. “It’s when one of your friends wants to go and play football by themselves – but they may need to borrow a ball.”

Ellie Reeves found it impossible to sum up Brexit for a nine-year-old (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/(Attribution 3.0 Unported Credit: CC BY 3.0)/PA