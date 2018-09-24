Advertisement

In Pictures: Meghan’s on the ball as she attends coaching event

The Duchess of Sussex attends the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University (Aaron Chown/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Harry and Meghan gave a whole new meaning to the phrase royal coach when they visited Loughborough University on Monday.

The facility is renowned for its sporting pedigree and is where many sport stars of the past, present and, hopefully, future picked up vital skills.

Netball was one of many sports on offer and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keen to get to grips with the Royal Foundation’s Coach Core programme.

Meghan, dressed in a top by Oscar de la Renta, trousers by Altuzarra and stiletto heeled shoes showed willing as did Harry, who was similarly casually dressed in a smart jacket, shirt and trousers.

The Duchess of Sussex received some advice as she prepared to display her netball skills Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Cricketer and former Strictly Come Dancing winner Mark Ramprakash was among those at the masterclass event Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending the Coach Core Awards Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Meghan reaches for the ball Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The Duchess of Sussex prepares to shoot Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
The Duchess of Sussex gets some expert advice Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Meghan gets to grips with the ball Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Paula Radcliffe was another famous face offering guidance Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

While Harry was also keen to have a say Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Meghan has a huddle with Harry Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
Meghan sizes up the opposition Credit: Aaron Chown/PA