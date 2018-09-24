In Pictures: Meghan’s on the ball as she attends coaching event

Harry and Meghan gave a whole new meaning to the phrase royal coach when they visited Loughborough University on Monday.

The facility is renowned for its sporting pedigree and is where many sport stars of the past, present and, hopefully, future picked up vital skills.

Netball was one of many sports on offer and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were keen to get to grips with the Royal Foundation’s Coach Core programme.

Meghan, dressed in a top by Oscar de la Renta, trousers by Altuzarra and stiletto heeled shoes showed willing as did Harry, who was similarly casually dressed in a smart jacket, shirt and trousers.